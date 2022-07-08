To Defend the Future of Reproductive Rights, Democrats Must Look to the Past

If there’s any legitimate criticism of Blackmun’s opinion, it’s that it didn’t go far enough; a woman’s freedom to participate freely in society should be stressed more than privacy or the potential harms of an unwanted pregnancy, and Roe’s trimester framework still gave states too much latitude to undermine the rights asserted by Blackmun. But what Roe does, at its heart, is define abortion as a fundamental aspect of freedom rather than merely a necessary medical procedure. Roe forces us to think about liberty more broadly, to understand that self-determination in our society requires highlighting the unique needs of vulnerable populations rather than adopting a strict and unwavering view of individual rights. By adopting this robust formulation of liberty and centering personal freedom and self-determination, Democrats can place abortion rights directly alongside other rights currently under attack, from gay marriage to the ability to use contraception to voting rights and more.



Roe is also an entirely sensible ruling in a legal sense, especially considering what often passes for constitutional jurisprudence. The Supreme Court’s most recent term is not going to go down in history as a particularly rigorous, or even consistently logical, period of legal reasoning. But long before this Calvinball court started its most recent term, the case books overflowed with unintelligible gobbledygook, from the “anti-commandeering doctrine” invented by the right to shield states from federal intervention to the absurd idea that corporate spending in elections is protectable speech, to the game of historical grab bag conservatives employ to justify a constitutional right to own an assault rifle. That Roe is often cited as some ne plus ultra of the Supreme Court’s more indefensible rulings is simply intellectually dishonest, and unfairly gives cover to the right’s own brazen judicial activism.



Still, it cannot be said that the left’s reluctance to embrace Roe’s core reasoning stems entirely from good-faith beliefs about constitutional law. In fact, Democrats’ unwillingness to truly assert and defend what Blackmun identified as the essential truth of Roe was accompanied by several occasions in which abortion rights were undermined, often with Democrats’ assent.

