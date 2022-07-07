The Rise of the Hereditary Judiciary

This is about as close as the United States, which has neither a monarchy nor a formal aristocracy, can come to something resembling hereditary government. Just as the choice of a Bourbon or a Habsburg monarch would define Spain in the eighteenth century, so too will the ideological balance of the Supreme Court chart most of the political landscape for Americans for the twenty-first century. It is no surprise that liberals still refer to the Scalia seat as “stolen” from them by Republicans—not in a literal sense, of course, but in the same way that Jacobites must have felt when the Stuarts were swept out of power in England’s Glorious Revolution.

It’s understandable to see the Trump-era Supreme Court justices as a natural outgrowth of the court’s existing conservatism. The Roberts court just got a little redder with Kavanaugh and then quite a lot redder with Barrett. But the successive replacement of three justices also represented the end of a constitutional era—a constitutional dynasty, perhaps—and the start of a new one. It’ll still be the Roberts court all along in the history books. It may be more accurate, however, to write of the end of the Kennedy court’s moderation and the start of the Thomas court’s dogmatism.

The problem with this state of affairs is that it’s unnatural. To whatever extent the Supreme Court ever has democratic legitimacy, the Thomas court is profoundly lacking in it. One-third of the court’s current justices, all of whom are in the usual majority, were chosen by a president who lost the popular vote. They were also confirmed by a Senate where the most votes and the most people does not equal the most seats. To compound matters, the court’s landmark decisions on abortion and gun rights are unpopular with the nation, and potential future rulings on marriage equality and contraception likely will be as well. Only 25 percent of Americans were willing to tell Gallup that they have confidence in the Supreme Court—an 11 percent drop from one year earlier and a historic low. The Supreme Court is not a democratic institution, of course. But even absolute monarchies try to avoid peasant uprisings.