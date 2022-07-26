The Cops Now Want to Ban You From Filming Them in Public

This is specious reasoning for a host of reasons, chief among them that the Justice Department is currently investigating the Phoenix police department after numerous allegations of police misconduct and excessive force. The bulk of these allegations came during protests, illustrating our outrage-driven cycle of over-policing: A video of police misconduct goes viral, triggering protests; citing the violent clashes between police and protesters, lawmakers clamp down on the protesters and decry them as rioters.

Republicans have been pushing for similar measures since 2020, when Frazier’s footage galvanized protests nationwide, triggering a nationwide onslaught of retaliatory, GOP-backed anti-“riot” bills. These expanded the definition of a “riot” and harshened penalties for many protest-related arrests. Tucked into a small handful of these backlash bills were measures meant to restrict people from filming police, a matter legal experts long thought constitutionally protected under the First Amendment. After all, courts have consistently ruled it’s legal for anyone to film an officer performing their duties in public space.

A troubling counter to this is our shrinking “expectation of privacy,” especially as it relates to police. It’s the eight-foot elephant in the room. Police in the United States already have more CCTV and surveillance cameras per person than China and bolster that by sourcing Ring doorbell footage taken in our neighborhoods, all without consent or a warrant. Police use publicly funded body cameras to film interactions with the public but withhold them when the footage is unflattering or contradictory.