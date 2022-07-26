The Cops Now Want to Ban You From Filming Them in Public

In the hours after Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in front of a horrified crowd, Minneapolis police hastily released a shockingly callous statement—“Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction.” There was no admission of guilt, no clear narrative, and no reference to Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes—just that a “medical incident” somehow spirited Floyd away. It was only thanks to 17-year-old Frazier’s video that the truth of the encounter became public.

Arizona’s House Bill 2319 goes further than any other law in the nation in preventing videos like Frazier’s. Beginning in September, Arizona police are empowered to arrest and charge witnesses with a misdemeanor if they film police within eight feet while on public grounds. A person is still legally permitted to film their own encounter with police (if they’re, say, searching your car), but that might not be physically possible in many instances (if they’re, say, arresting you or pinning you to the ground). Republican Governor Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on July 6, the six-year anniversary of Diamond Reynolds’s filming of Minneapolis Police shooting and killing her fiancé.

If the goal is accountability, police should not determine for themselves if they want to be filmed. Citing officer safety, Republican state Representative John Kavanagh, the bill’s sponsor and a former police officer himself, told press that the law targets only those who “either have very poor judgment or sinister motives,” for filming police.