The Justice Department Has Opened a New Front in the Abortion Wars

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the lawsuit reflected his department’s promise to “advance reproductive freedom” in a post-Roe world. “That is what we are doing, and that is what we will continue to do,” he said in a statement announcing the litigation. “We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled under federal law. And we will closely scrutinize state abortion laws to ensure that they comply with federal law.”

Idaho, like many other states, had a trigger law on the books that anticipated the possibility that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe; it is set to go into effect later this month. Idaho’s version of a statewide abortion ban includes a much stricter version of the maternal-health exemption: Instead of allowing the procedure in certain circumstances, it would presumptively criminalize all abortions and allow doctors to raise medical necessity as an affirmative defense when they are prosecuted. This law thus provides a plausible means for medical practitioners to practice life-saving care; in practice, however, the threat of criminal prosecution and the attendant legal expenses will inevitably force medical practitioners, at a minimum, to think twice about the risks involved.

The Justice Department concurred with this assessment: “Physicians facing a threat of criminal prosecution for performing an emergency abortion may be reluctant to perform the procedure—even when their medical judgment leads them to conclude that the procedure is necessary,” wrote the DOJ in its Tuesday court filings. “The loss of that necessary treatment will result in irreversible damage to the health of a pregnant patient in some instances, and in other cases could lead to death.”