The Justice Department Has Opened a New Front in the Abortion Wars

Virtually all state-level abortion bans include some sort of language that allows the procedure if the mother’s life is endangered. But those exceptions are often vague and generally untested by the courts. Without that clarity, abortion-rights groups have argued, the restrictions could have a chilling effect on emergency care and medically necessary procedures during pregnancy. The risk is heightened in states like Texas where the enforcement mechanism is not a district attorney or state official who could exercise discretion, but any random citizen who can haul the doctor in court under the state’s bounty law.

While Idaho is implementing its ban later than other conservative-led states, it makes up with zeal what it lacks in speed. Last month, the state Republican Party rejected an amendment to its platform that would have supported exceptions to abortion bans to save the mother’s life. Maternal-health exceptions were one of the last common exceptions in anti-abortion legislation. Many Republican lawmakers have now moved away from adding rape and incest exceptions to laws that ban the procedure, reflecting the increasingly strident line held by anti-abortion groups and activists.

In addition to the Idaho case, the Justice Department is waging a separate legal battle over EMTALA and abortion access with Texas and a coalition of other Republican-led states. Those states sued the federal government in July over new guidance from Health and Human Services Department that told hospitals that EMTALA superseded state abortion bans in cases where the mother’s life was in danger. “This administration has a hard time following the law, and now they are trying to have their appointed bureaucrats mandate that hospitals and emergency medicine physicians perform abortions,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement at the time.