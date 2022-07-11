Joe Biden’s Absent Presidency

Biden appears to be trapped in a vicious cycle. With his approval rating plummeting, he and his advisers appear to be gripped with anxiety that doing anything will only make things worse. And so he says little and does nothing, hoping that voters will blame Republicans for what’s ailing the country—or at least recognize the existential threat they pose to American democracy—and vote for Democrats in November. It clearly isn’t working: In the most recent New York Times/Siena College poll, released on Monday, nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters say “they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign.”



What’s odd is that with Roe, the administration considered an option that would have helped its larger problems. Declaring a public health emergency would have led to a lengthy court battle. This is one reason why it was rejected out of hand. But right now, everything Democrats want to do will be subject to judicial review. Sometimes you need to pick the fights; in this case, it would have signaled an unfaltering commitment to battling for reproductive rights. Instead, Biden has essentially signaled that the fight cannot be enjoined until voters go to the polls in November. Voters, of course, understand the reality of congressional majorities. At the moment, however, they’re receiving little reason to be optimistic. Much of Biden’s current polling slide can be explained by diminished support among Democrats: More aggressive action—even more aggressive statements—could help stem the tide by providing a jolt of enthusiasm.



Doing something at this point is a tall order for an administration that seems intent on doing as little as possible to rock the boat. But for most of this year, as Biden has shrunk from the presidency, the enthusiasm for his presidency among ardent Democrats has waned. To achieve their electoral goals, Democrats need to give voters a reason to believe, and the only way to reverse Biden’s sliding popularity is for him to step forward and start providing these reasons.

