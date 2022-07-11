Joe Biden’s Absent Presidency

VP Kamala Harris admits that the right to an abortion was taken for “granted,” but says Congress must now codify the “principles behind Roe,” similarly to what America did with the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act. pic.twitter.com/xI6XtetxAm — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 10, 2022

In a year of crises—Roe, Ukraine, inflation—Biden has been notably tucked away, his major communications coming in newspaper op-eds (another, Monday morning, detailed his goals for a diplomatic trip to the Middle East). With Roe, the situation is particularly galling, given the long lead time the administration was given. That Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, has recently emerged as the administration’s most effective spokesperson on a range of issues, is itself a damning indictment of the administration’s messaging. (Fox News keeps booking Buttigieg for appearances seemingly out of the desire to spar with someone with a pulse.)



On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the administration had considered declaring a public health emergency to protect abortion access but ultimately decided against it. It was more decisive on other matters: On the very same day that Roe was struck down, Biden reached a deal with Mitch McConnell to appoint an anti-abortion judge to the federal bench in Kentucky. When pressed about the administration’s lack of action regarding Roe, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield insisted that it was those who’d raised a hue and cry about the loss of reproductive freedom who were the real problem. “Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party,” Bedingfield told The Washington Post. “It’s to deliver help to women who are in danger and assemble a broad-based coalition to defend a woman’s right to choose now, just as he assembled such a coalition to win during the 2020 campaign.” The message is clear: It’s your fault that we aren’t doing anything.



Biden’s absence is particularly striking because it’s so uncommon. “At least since Franklin Roosevelt, every president has in one way or another steered the national discussion or at minimum had a strong and impossible-to-miss voice in it,” wrote Robert Kuttner in The American Prospect over the weekend. “You almost have to go back to those mid-19th-century presidential nobodies—Franklin Pierce? Millard Fillmore?—to find a president who figured so little in the national discourse, or who so ceded leadership to prominent members of Congress.”

