Safe Haven “Baby Boxes” Are a Medieval Horror Show

These boxes are literally just that—a box about the size of a wall oven where a mother can leave her baby. They are copies of another medieval Italian invention, the ruota, the abandonment wheels that were embedded in the windows of foundling homes across Italy. With a turn of the wheel, the infant rotated inside the foundling home—and forever outside the mother’s reach. The woman then rang a bell to alert an attendant that her baby had entered the institution. Hundreds of thousands of babies died from malnutrition and disease under this system, yet the Church had decided that a baptized baby, whatever its foundling home fate, was preferable to life with a sinful mother. Social pressure closed the wheels in the late nineteenth century, but this cruel device survived more than half a millennium after the Middle Ages.

As the past always lives in the present, Italy’s right-to-life movement reintroduced a high-tech version of the ruota in 2006, renaming it the “cradle for life.” And the wheel kept on turning, making its maiden voyage to America in 2016. Safe haven baby boxes have been installed in over 100 firehouses and hospitals across America’s heartland and Southern states whose legislatures have passed safe haven laws. The terrified modern mother stripped of reproductive choices, depicted in safe haven literature hidden by a hoodie, sounds an alarm, as her medieval predecessor once rang a bell, alerting a fireman to take the infant to a social service agency.

To many women, this scenario is one of unimaginable distress and degradation, a new mother so desperate and alone in the world that she hides from public view to deposit like a parcel ready for shipping the baby she has carried in her womb for nine months. In several justices’ worldview, however, the baby boxes are a logical solution to the end of abortion rights. During last December’s oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned why, if a woman can have an abortion at 23 weeks, the state cannot require her to carry the baby for 15 or 16 more weeks and then terminate parental rights at the conclusion. “Why didn’t you address the safe haven laws, and why don’t they matter?” she asked. In other words, Coney Barrett is saying, keep the baby until term, and then relinquish it anonymously—perhaps into a safe haven box. Or as Kate McKinnon memorably put it in her SNL parody of the justice, “Just do the nine and plop.”