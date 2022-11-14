A New Republican Civil War Is About to Begin

It marked the beginning of what looks to be the GOP’s second civil war in six years.



In 2016, the Republican establishment took on Donald Trump and lost badly. That was partly because it didn’t ever really have a Trump alternative and instead hopscotched between flawed, smarmy candidates like Jeb Bush and Ted Cruz. In 2022, it has seemingly learned some important lessons. For one, it has anointed a successor who is Trump-like, in many ways: DeSantis is an ardent culture warrior who first rose to prominence by opening his state up during the Covid-19 pandemic, has sparred with Disney about wokeness, and recently flew a bunch of helpless migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of a sociopathic, Trump-like political stunt.



The establishment has another benefit: Trump is not the candidate he was in 2016. He is increasingly myopic and erratic, even by his own standards. His political program has contracted significantly and now revolves ever more around the personage of Donald Trump, the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, and increasingly baroque loyalty tests. Trump is a diminished figure. Unlike in 2016, when he effortlessly cast aside a host of goons, he also appears to be genuinely rattled by DeSantis. He should still be considered the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, but it is, for the first time in six years, possible to imagine other scenarios. He seems beatable.

