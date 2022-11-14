A New Republican Civil War Is About to Begin

Trump, meanwhile, has spent the days after the election seething, blaming his wife and other allies for failed endorsements like Dr. Oz, who lost in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. He has also been posting about potential 2024 primary opponents, like DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, on his dreary platform Truth Social, where he has strained to regain his 2016 form.



But Trump has also started throwing his weight around. On Thursday, Representative Elise Stefanik, an upstate New York Republican who was a moderate—at least by recent GOP standards—before remaking herself as a Trumpist to rise within the House leadership, endorsed him for president, despite the fact that he is at least five days away from announcing that he will run.



“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024,” Stefanik said in a statement. “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America who has a proven track record of conservative governance.” J.D. Vance, an anti Trumper turned sycophant who won Ohio’s senate race on Tuesday thanks in part to Trump’s endorsement during the primary, was similarly effusive. “Every year, the media writes Donald Trump’s political obituary. And every year, we’re quickly reminded that Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party,” he said. And on Friday Trump began to meddle in the Republican House leadership race, suggesting that he would only back current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become speaker if he kissed the ring (again): Appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast, Trump ally Jason Miller said that McCarthy “must be much more declarative that he supports President Trump in 2024” if he wants to win.

