Expanding Citizen Power Beyond the Ballot Box

When I close my eyes and try to project myself and this country forward three decades in time, my mind darkens. The future, even the not-so-distant future, feels dim and unknowable. I’m worried enough about what the next couple of months and years might bring; I have no idea what life may be like in 2050, beyond a distressing conviction that the climate will become even less stable, global inequality will grow starker, and the United States will continue its descent from the once-elevated position of global hegemon. (The latter development, in and of itself, is not a bad thing, but anticipating how the corresponding international dynamics will shake out is beyond my abilities.)

Such scenarios lend even more urgency to the work ahead. Like many progressives, I envision myriad domestic reforms that could be implemented in the coming decades. A greening of our energy systems, the democratization of both our political system and the wider economy, and the provision of universal health care, sustainable public transit, free higher education, and quality social housing would all be nice. But reflecting on what the future might bring is very different from making a policy wish list—and, in any case, the organizer in me always balks at such litanies. Enumerating what programs should be implemented is easy. The difficulty lies in figuring out how to actually make things happen and who is going to do the work. What’s the strategy? Can we build the solidarity and institutional formations required to pull it off? The future turns on our answers to these kinds of concrete queries.

Good strategizing, inevitably, involves taking honest stock of the political terrain. Currently, things look bleak. At home and abroad, the reactionary right is distressingly strong—a scary prospect made more ominous by a slumping global economy and a lingering pandemic. Meanwhile, the leadership of the Democratic Party appears unable or unwilling to grasp the depth of the crisis, a posture exemplified, most recently, by its lackluster response to the devastating repeal of Roe v. Wade and an inexplicable commitment to addressing inflation in ways that inflict disproportionate and unnecessary pain on the lower and middle classes.