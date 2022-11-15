Trump Is Announcing Tonight. And No, Not All Republicans Are Aghast.

It’s a mess. But even as Republicans begin to blame Trump for having a hand in disastrous outcome after disastrous outcome in the last few elections, it’s clear the former president wants to show that all of his critics are losers and suckers for defying him. What’s more, he still has enough influence within the GOP to fuel infighting for months—or maybe even years—to come.

“We’ve all lived through this: Access Hollywood tape, impeachment, January 6. ‘He’s done, that’s it, no more Donald Trump, everybody’s going move away from him,’” Republican pollster Jim McLaughlin, who has done polling for Trump, said. “The more he gets attacked by the establishment on the Democratic side and the Republican side, the stronger he gets. I don’t think most people and a lot of people in politics don’t understand why he’s as popular as he is.”

Already Trump allies are mobilizing. Kevin McCarthy has been in touch with Trump over the past few days as he plots what could be an extremely difficult bid to continue to lead the Republican caucus. The fact that McCarthy, who at times has both criticized Trump for inciting the January 6 riot and also defended him for some of his most egregious behavior, is in close contact with the former president right now shows that McCarthy still thinks Trump can help him short up his right flank. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, a Trump acolyte, announced on Monday that she’s running for another term as chairwoman. McDaniel will almost certainly win and that means another close Trump vassal will helm the party’s primary political arm. In the Senate, Scott, alongside Senators Mike Lee and Ron Johnson, have been circulating a letter seeking to delay leadership elections to try and muster some kind of Trumpier alternative to McConnell. Leaders of conservative outside groups penned their own letter supporting a delay. That won’t happen—McConnell has the votes, and Senate Republican officials see it as little more than quixotic grandstanding. But it shows that instead of dispersing, the Trump mob is just regrouping.