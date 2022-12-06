Challenge to Republicans “Condemning” Trump: Say His Name

Numerous documents implicate some level of involvement from Trump. There was even a witness, Senior Vice President at Trump Corp. Jeff McConney, who at first implicated Trump in the scheme, but then walked back that testimony. McConney’s legal fees are paid for by the Trump Organization.

Meanwhile, Trump is still facing investigations on all sides—on the state and federal level—for his seizure of classified documents after he left the White House, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the accuracy of the Trump Organization’s financial records and valuations. The guilty verdict into the organization of his namesake today only adds fuel to the fire driving these investigations.

While Trump’s Organization has been found guilty by the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation, the New York attorney general is also pursuing a $250 million civil lawsuit into whether Trump’s asset valuation statements were indicative of fraud. Among financial penalties, Trump and his family could be barred from leading business operations in New York ever again.