Dubious Challenges to Biden’s Student Debt Order Keep Piling Up at the Supreme Court

A casual observer might think that Brown and Alexander are suing in the hopes that the Biden administration will redo the order and include them. Their argument is framed in the possibility that they could also obtain relief but for the Biden administration’s illegal haste. A federal district court in Texas even ruled that they had standing because they “lost the chance to obtain more debt forgiveness, which flows directly from [the Department’s] promulgation of the program’s eligibility requirements that failed to undergo a notice-and-comment period.”

There are good reasons to doubt this narrative, which would conveniently allow the Supreme Court to torpedo Biden’s order under the premise that it didn’t help enough people. For one, the two debtors argued that the HEROES Act does not allow Biden to issue the debt-relief order at all, and that even if it did, the program is too “broad and untailored” to its purpose because it covers people who would not necessarily be at risk of imminent bankruptcy because of the pandemic. In other words, a lawsuit that purports to seek to broaden student-loan debt relief finds itself in the strange position of trying to narrow it.

The two plaintiffs, Brown and Taylor, also appear to have been recruited by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a right-wing advocacy group. While their brief insinuates that the two debtors hope to have their own debts relieved by the Biden administration in another form, JCNF itself describes the lawsuit in much different terms. “Biden’s student loan bailout is fundamentally unfair to the tens of millions of Americans who never went to college or paid their loans back and are now on the hook for paying back this debt through their taxes,” the group argued on its webpage about the litigation. This does not sound like a case brought by people who want student loans to be forgiven.