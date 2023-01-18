The Supreme Court Weighs Whether the Government Can Take a Bad Bank to Court

The bank in question, which is more commonly known as Halkbank, is a publicly traded company. But a majority of its shares are owned by the Turkish Wealth Fund, which serves as the sovereign wealth fund for the Republic of Turkey. For everyday purposes, however, Halkbank is a semi-independent appanage of the Turkish government. (While the Turkish and U.S. governments use Ankara’s preferred name of “Türkiye,” I’ll use Turkey for the sake of clarity.)

How did Halkbank end up in court? In 2019, federal prosecutors in New York charged the bank and some of its top officials for their role in an alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars of Iranian oil and gas revenue. That laundering helped Iran circumvent the stringent financial and economic sanctions imposed on it by the U.S. and other world powers as part of the negotiations over the Iranian nuclear program. Since some of the transactions passed through U.S. financial institutions, the Justice Department claimed jurisdiction over the case.

Halkbank claimed in response that it was protected by sovereign immunity, a well-established principle in international law by which nation-states cannot face civil lawsuits or criminal prosecution in courts without their own consent. (The federal government and U.S. states also enjoy a similar form of sovereign immunity in U.S. courts, but that immunity is not at issue here.) Sovereign immunity predates the American Revolution and is protected both under common law and by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, or FSIA.