The Supreme Court Weighs Whether the Government Can Take a Bad Bank to Court

Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned the Justice Department whether the court should readily embrace the government’s reading of the FSIA. One provision generally states that foreign states “shall be immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of the United States and of the States except as provided [by other sections of the FSIA].” Does that sweeping language apply to both civil and criminal cases? If it does, then that’s a strong point in Halkbank’s favor. If it does not, then that raises questions about whether the FSIA preempts states from prosecuting foreign countries as well.

“If we hold that [Section] 1604 doesn’t apply to criminal cases, then states would be free to try to bring lawsuits against Mexico for this or that, or perhaps China because of COVID, or who knows what a creative state prosecutor might come up with,” Gorsuch explained. Feigin replied that the court typically reads statutes in their entirety, and noted that the FSIA is focused on civil actions and doesn’t address criminal prosecutions at all, suggesting that they remain governed by the common-law principles.

Roberts also again raised an underlying question about the case’s facts, noting that the Turkish government had described Halkbank as an effective arm of the state in its friend-of-the-court brief. “Do they get to have a say in that, or who makes that judgment?” he asked Feigin, who replied that it’s the courts’ responsibility to decide what is and isn’t a foreign instrumentality under the court’s precedents. “That principle dates back to the founding, in fact, before the founding, where it was obviously possible to sue the East India Company,” Feigin added.