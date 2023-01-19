School Districts Across the Country Are Getting Electric Buses

Pellston Public Schools in Michigan are estimated to save 80 percent in energy use, saving the 461-student district about $33,000 annually. The estimated reduction in maintenance costs is about 60 percent, which would offer another $23,812 in annual savings.

Nevada’s Clark County district, which operates the nation’s largest owned-and-operated school bus fleet with nearly 2,000 buses serving 125,000 students, has just unveiled its first electric model. Just one bus is estimated to save $60 a day in fuel costs—scale that to the whole fleet, and the district could save nearly $120,000 per day.

Beyond the massive fiscal and emission reduction benefits, the bus rides themselves improve. Bus drivers cite the “smoother ride” and substantial noise reduction both as improvements for their own sake, but also for the sake of being able to more easily hear and communicate with their young passengers.