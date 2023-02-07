Biden Should Embrace Executive Privilege—To Weaken It

President Joe Biden might be tempted to cooperate with some of these inquiries, breaking from the scorched-earth battles that his predecessor waged against basic congressional oversight. Some moments of his presidency are justifiable targets for scrutiny, like the rapid collapse of Afghanistan in 2021 after Biden withdrew troops from the country, as well as the two decades of failed policies that preceded it. Otherwise-legitimate oversight topics like the pandemic will trend less toward learning what we could’ve done better and more likely toward fanning right-wing memes and conspiracy theories about vaccines and Anthony Fauci.

For Biden, however, cooperation would be a missed opportunity. There is no reason to believe that most of these investigations will be conducted in good faith. The current speaker of the House missed his initial chance for the job in 2015 after admitting on Fox News that Republicans had ginned up years of Benghazi inquiries to bring down Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. And even if Biden cooperates, there would be nothing to stop the next GOP president from invoking executive privilege before Republican-friendly judges when they next retake the White House.

Biden’s best shot at restoring a healthy balance between the executive and legislative branches in the long term is to double down on Trump’s approach by invoking executive privilege whenever and however he can. Perhaps he can let the guard down every once in a while if doing so would legitimately be in the public interest. But by stonewalling Republican-led committees in bad-faith investigations, he can make it more likely that the courts will weaken executive privilege for future presidents.