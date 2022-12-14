House Republicans Gear Up to Investigate the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Veterans’ organizations say there is still action that lawmakers can take this year on the issue. Porter and Barcott highlighted the Afghan Adjustment Act, legislation which would expand eligibility for special immigrant visas, establish an interagency task force to relocate and resettle allies trapped in Afghanistan, and provide a pathway to permanent legal residency for tens of thousands evacuees in the U.S. “If they want to do good, if they want to help veterans and the people that we promised our safety to, then they can not only lay blame, but they can do something about passing the Afghan Adjustment Act,” Porter said.

While the bill has bipartisan support in both chambers, several of its Republican co-sponsors in both chambers will be leaving Congress at the end of this year. McCaul, Comer, and Rogers are not among the bill’s ten Republican co-sponsors in the House; a spokesperson for McCaul told me that he was still examining the bill. It also does not yet have sufficient Republican support in the Senate to avoid a filibuster, although a recent editorial in The Wall Street Journal endorsing the bill speaks to the potential for conservative support.

Senator Chris Coons, one of the bill’s co-sponsors in the Senate, told me that he was heartened by the Journal editorial, and said there was a “chance” it could be included in an end-of-year package of bills to fund the government. But he also alluded to some continued GOP opposition: Some Republicans believe that the vetting requirements are insufficient. “I believe that this [bill] is the best path to meet what they state as their goals, which is to ensure that every one of the more than 70,000 Afghans who we relocated here after the fall of Kabul are vetted relatively quickly and in person, those who should not be here are sorted out, and those who can and should be here are given legal status,” Coons said. “Absent passing this bill, they will be adrift for years without legal clarity.”