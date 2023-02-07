Two-Thirds of Americans Say Biden Hasn’t Accomplished Much. Can He Convince Them Otherwise?

When President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union speech on Tuesday, it will be his latest, if not the best, opportunity for him to make his argument to the American people that his presidency has materially benefited their lives and thus that he deserves reelection. But recent polling suggests that, no matter how much Biden may tout his administration’s actions, the American people have not registered the impact of his agenda. His task is further complicated by a now-divided Congress, meaning that his greatest accomplishments—which were able to pass under a Democratic majority—are likely behind him.

Congressional Democrats, who shepherded the legislation implementing those big agenda items, thus have the responsibility of forming a Biden defense squad. They will have to find the right balance between trumpeting their legislative achievements and setting expectations for the next two years—which, given Republican control of the House and a Democratic majority in the Senate, will be defined more by gridlock than bipartisan bonhomie. “We are going to hear from the president about the great work that we have done, not just over the last two years, but the work that we expect to do ahead,” said Representative Veronica Escobar in a press conference by the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee previewing Biden’s speech.