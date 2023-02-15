The Supreme Court Will Decide the Line Between Free Speech and Violent Threats

At the heart of this case is a campaign of harassment that seems all too familiar. The plaintiff, Billy Counterman, used multiple Facebook accounts to send hostile messages to an unidentified local musician in Colorado. Among the numerous messages that Counterman sent her were ones that read, especially in the context of the years-long barrage, as threats. “Fuck off permanently,” Counterman said in one of the messages. “You’re not being good for human relations,” read another. “Die. Don’t need you.” The target, who never responded to him and blocked him multiple times, ultimately contacted Colorado police, who charged Counterman for violating the state’s anti-stalking statutes.

Colorado law defines the offense to describe anyone who “repeatedly follows, approaches, contacts, places under surveillance, or makes any form of communication with another person ... in a manner that would cause a reasonable person to suffer serious emotional distress and does cause that person ... to suffer serious emotional distress.” Notably, under the rulings of Colorado courts, prosecutors aren’t required to prove that the defendant intended to threaten a person. They instead must only show that a reasonable person would have taken the statements as threats, which is a much easier threshold to clear at trial.

A Colorado jury eventually found Counterman guilty and sentenced him to four and a half years in prison. Counterman then sought to overturn his sentence for violating the First Amendment. He argued that in order to qualify as a “true threat,” the legal term for a criminal threat, prosecutors had to prove that he meant to threaten someone, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Virginia v. Black in 2003 that struck down a Virginia statute that criminalized cross burning. The court wrote at the time that true threats “encompass those statements where the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence.”