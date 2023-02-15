The Supreme Court Will Decide the Line Between Free Speech and Violent Threats

When is a threat not a threat? If you tell someone that you’ll make them an offer they can’t turn down, they might get excited. If you tell them that you’ll make them an offer they can’t refuse, on the other hand, that could be somewhat more alarming. Resolving this question isn’t just a matter of context and nuance—it’s also a potentially important free speech issue.

We may have an answer soon: The Supreme Court will hear Counterman v. Colorado in April to decide whether prosecutors must prove that a defendant meant to threaten someone with harm, or if they can opt for the lower threshold of whether a reasonable person might interpret a defendant’s actions or statements as a threat. Where the high court ultimately comes down on this distinction could be consequential in an age where it’s easier than ever for Americans to threaten not just each other, but also election workers, FBI agents, members of Congress, and even Supreme Court justices. How far does the First Amendment go to protect them?