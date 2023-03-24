Florida’s Attempt to Muzzle the Press Could Hurt Fox News the Most

Much of the bill tackles the “actual malice” standard, which sets a high threshold for defamation claims in the U.S.: To prevail under that standard, a plaintiff must typically show that the publisher of the material in question knew that it was false when they published it or showed a “reckless disregard” for whether it was true or false. It’s not generally enough for the statement to simply be wrong or for the error to be inadvertent. Something more reckless or malicious, so to speak, is typically required.

The Florida bill does not propose to scrap the standard outright, which is beyond the state legislature’s power. (More on that later.) Instead, it tries to carve exceptions that could undermine the standard’s purpose. One provision, for example, would establish that plaintiffs don’t need to meet the actual malice standard “when the allegation does not relate to the reason for his or her public status,” which would make it riskier to conduct reporting about elected officials and other public figures.

One part of the bill would make it easier for would-be litigants to sue people who accuse them of discrimination. The bill stated that any allegation that someone “has discriminated against another person or group because of their race, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity” is considered inherently defamatory. It goes on to add that defendants can’t cite a plaintiff’s “constitutionally protected religious expression or beliefs” or their “scientific beliefs” if it involves sexual orientation or gender identity. In practice, this could mean that someone who describes a Florida politician’s bill as discriminatory towards LGBT Floridians could be sued for it, and the defendant couldn’t cite the politician’s own beliefs as a defense.