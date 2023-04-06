A Warning Sign for Journalists in Alan Dershowitz’s Failed Lawsuit Against CNN

It is not easy to win a defamation case in the United States. Generally speaking, a plaintiff must show that the defendant acted with “actual malice.” That standard can typically only be met if the defendant published false information about the plaintiff and either knew it was false when they published it or acted with “reckless disregard for the truth” while publishing it. The federal courts, starting with the 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan, have typically recognized this as a high threshold to clear for First Amendment reasons.



Singhal is not a fan of Sullivan, to say the least. He devotes a few pages of his ruling to complaining about how the courts handled the dispute in the 1960s, which centered on an ad that ran in the Times seeking donations to defend Martin Luther King Jr. Montgomery police commissioner L.B. Sullivan, though he wasn’t mentioned in the ad, felt it had defamed him, so he sued the paper and a group of ministers named in the ad, winning $500,000 in damages in the Alabama courts. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that judgment. “Sullivan was decided in 1964 when Justice Brennan created the actual malice standard, and is a great example of how bad facts can contribute to the making of unnecessary law, and why judges and justices should not be in the business of policy writing,” Singhal argued.

He went on to compare Sullivan to two since-overturned Supreme Court rulings: Dred Scott, which is widely regarded as the worst decision in the court’s history, and Roe v. Wade, a decision that Americans largely supported before the Supreme Court overturned it last summer. “Policy-based judicial opinions have had a twisted history in American jurisprudence,” he argued. “Some rulings are just ridiculously bad despite what common sense demands and what the author may have thought. Other decisions cause deep-rooted political and emotional turmoil by creating a ‘constitutional right’ that others then believe in, that isn’t anywhere in the U.S. Constitution.” He cited Dred Scott for the “ridiculously bad” one and Roe for the “political and emotional turmoil” one.