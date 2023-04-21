The Democrats’ Appalling Failure to Confront the Rogue, Right-Wing Supreme Court

For their part, advocates for such consumer, employee, and environmental causes were hard-pressed to summon the resources or experience to effectively oppose the ever more doctrinally audacious assaults waged by well-funded litigators from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other hard-line business groups. Many simply lacked the expertise or inclination to dissect and expose the unlawfulness of the claims of their adversaries. By the final quarter of the twentieth century, the exception appeared to have swallowed the rule. Endlessly repeated, and at best half-heartedly answered, the right’s labeling of the court as a bastion of “liberal judicial activism” gained widespread currency.

It was not always like this. Indeed, it was never like this. In the past, when the fundamental direction and structure of government was in play, great liberal leaders took their constitutional case directly to the public. Consider the messaging strategies deployed by FDR and his allies: Following the high court’s invalidation of the 1933 National Recovery Act, Roosevelt opened his next fireside chat by voicing “a hope that you have reread the Constitution [which] like the Bible, ought to be read again and again.” He delved into the Constitution’s text, quoted the dissenting opinions at length, and concluded by saying, “I want—as all Americans want—a Supreme Court that will enforce the Constitution as written, [not] amend the Constitution by … judicial say-so.”

Eight decades before Roosevelt arrived on the scene, Abraham Lincoln, as candidate as well as president, routinely furnished equally graphic examples of deep-dive constitutional messaging, the most celebrated example of which was his 1863 Gettysburg Address. In 1993, Garry Wills dissected that 272-word tour de force in his Pulitzer Prize–winning book, Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words That Remade America. Wills contended that Lincoln’s aim was to read into the Constitution, as a matter of public consciousness, the core passage of the Declaration of Independence that laid out the “self evident truths“ that “all men are created equal.” In fact, as detailed by Sidney Blumenthal in his 2019 panoramic study of Lincoln’s meteoric ascent in the late 1850s, All the Powers of Earth, this project had been Lincoln’s consuming passion since well before he entered the White House. On the stump, he hammered home that commitment, backed by archival research and rigor rarely found outside litigation briefs, with matchless rhetorical eloquence.