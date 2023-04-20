What to Watch for in the Supreme Court’s Mifepristone Ruling

In theory, the court was asked to do something very narrow: The Department of Justice appealed to the Supreme Court last week, asking it to put a pair of lower court rulings that would restrict the prescription of mifepristone on hold. The Supreme Court did this, maintaining mifepristone’s current FDA-approved access while DOJ defended that access from a group of physicians seeking to overturn the FDA’s guidelines. That group spuriously claims that someday, one of its patients may be harmed by a drug that has been on the market in the United States for 23 years.

This case purports to be about the FDA and administrative law. But it’s really about the end game: banning abortion entirely.

This case purports to be about the FDA and administrative law. But it’s really about the end game: banning abortion entirely. The attorneys representing the group of physicians trying to overturn the FDA guidelines and bar access to mifepristone hail from the ubiquitous Christian conservative law group Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF. Among those attorneys is Erin Hawley, former clerk for Justice John Roberts, ADF senior counsel, and vice president of its “Center for Life and Regulatory Practice.” (She’s also married to Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley.) ADF spent years working to overturn Roe—and Hawley has said she worked on strategy in the Dobbs case—along with fighting anti-discrimination laws meant to protect LGBTQ people (such as ADF’s work in the Masterpiece Cakeshop and R.G. and R.R. Funeral Homes cases before the Supreme Court).

ADF hailed the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade, as one that returned the “question” of criminalizing abortion to the states. In other words, it framed this as a victory for states’ rights. But this new case, which started in Texas as Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November, shows its ambitions were always much greater: This case is the next step in its all-out war on abortion, women’s rights, and reproductive freedom.