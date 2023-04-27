Don’t Look Now, but a Bipartisan Plan to Rein in the Supreme Court Has Arrived

The most recent pitch for submitting the high court to ethical standards comes from a bipartisan duo of senators. Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, and GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski on Wednesday introduced legislation requiring the Supreme Court to create its own code of conduct within one year of the law being enacted and to publish these regulations on its website to be accessible to the public. It would also mandate the court appoint an individual to handle any complaints of code violations, and require this person to publish a public annual report.

“Why is the Supreme Court the only court in the land that doesn’t have a judicial code of conduct? The executive branch has a code of conduct, and the legislative branch has one. Why wouldn’t the highest court in the world?” Murkowski said. The Alaska Republican told me that she had signed on to the proposal, which she said King has long been developing, because “his approach was good and sound and right up my alley.”

King and Murkowski are not the only senators looking to tighten ethics requirements for the Supreme Court. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson introduced a measure in February also requiring the court to create and adopt a code of ethics, while also creating a panel of circuit court judges to review complaints. It would codify standards for when justices should recuse themselves from cases and require the court to follow the same minimum gift, travel, and income disclosure regulations as members of Congress.