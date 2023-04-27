Don’t Look Now, but a Bipartisan Plan to Rein in the Supreme Court Has Arrived

Ethical concerns may contribute to the erosion of faith in the court, as recent polling has shown that public trust in the Supreme Court is at a historic low. A September Gallup poll—taken after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to have an abortion—found that only 47 percent of U.S. adults say they have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the judicial branch headed by the Supreme Court—a 20 percent drop from 2020. Fifty-eight percent of Americans said they disapproved of how the court is handling its job, a record high.

Despite the high-profile reports regarding ethical concerns and the criticism they have engendered, Chief Justice John Roberts this week declined to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee after a request from its chair, Senator Dick Durbin, citing “separation of power concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence.” Along with his letter, Roberts attached a “statement on ethics and principles” signed by all nine justices. The committee will still hold a hearing in May to “review common sense proposals” for subjecting the court to new ethics standards, Durbin said in a statement. The committee chair continued that he had invited Roberts to testify before the committee “in an attempt to include the Court in this discussion.”

“But make no mistake: Supreme Court ethics reform must happen, whether the Court participates in the process or not,” Durbin said. “It is time for Congress to accept its responsibility to establish an enforceable code of ethics for the Supreme Court, the only agency of our government without it.”