Disney’s Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis Could Get Very Weird

In Disney’s eyes, all of this amounts to a violation of the First Amendment, which generally forbids government officials from punishing private actors for expressing a political viewpoint. “The retaliatory reconstitution of Disney’s governing body’s structure through the enactments of Senate Bill 4C and House Bill 9B have chilled and continue to chill Disney’s protected speech,” the company said in its lawsuit. “This unconstitutional chilling effect is particularly offensive due to the clear retaliatory and punitive intent that motivated the Governor’s and the Legislature’s actions.” It is hard to dispute the retaliatory nature of Florida’s actions when so many state officials have been so unambiguous about it.

The Disney-DeSantis feud escalated over the last two months when the company effectively outmaneuvered the governor’s attempts to wrest control of the district away from it. A new agreement between Disney and its original board strips the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, DeSantis’s new creation, of many of its powers by requiring it to obtain permission from Disney before making any changes. The agreement also authorized Disney to construct an additional theme park on the undeveloped land it already owns within the jurisdiction. Though the board gave public notice of the proposed changes in the proper forums, DeSantis’s office did not know about it until the agreement had already been signed.

One portion that received the most public attention was its duration. Disney and the board agreed that the new contract would last indefinitely. Such provisions in contracts are often forbidden by what’s known as the rule against perpetuities, which is supposed to forbid eternal contracts. So the board and the company added a special workaround: They declared that the agreement would alternatively last until the “death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England living as of the date of this Declaration.” Betting against the British royal family’s endurance has never proven to be wise.