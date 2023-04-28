Disney’s Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis Could Get Very Weird

One of the companies that criticized the bill was Disney. In a statement released the same day that DeSantis signed the bill into law, Disney said it remained committed to supporting organizations that would help repeal the law or challenge it in court. The following day, DeSantis claimed that Disney’s statement had “crossed the line” and said he would be “fighting back” against the company. In a recently released memoir quoted by Disney in court filings, DeSantis recounted that Disney “was pledging a frontal assault on a duly enacted law of the State of Florida” and that, as a result, “things got worse for Disney.”

Disney, from Florida’s perspective, is no ordinary company. Thanks to its sprawling Walt Disney World resort in the central part of the state, Disney is among Florida’s largest employers and taxpayers. The Reedy Creek Improvement District that governs the resort is a blandly named local government body that effectively functions as a private city-state for Disney. The district’s creation in 1967 allowed Disney to manage its own water, power, and waste utilities, draft its own building codes, issue its own infrastructure bonds, and supervise its own police and fire departments.

In retaliation for Disney’s opposing the bill, DeSantis and Florida lawmakers moved to strip the company of its self-governance powers and dissolve the RCID. (They later changed tactics and opted to strip it of its Disney-aligned board and replace it with a new, DeSantis-aligned one.) Florida officials did not deny that the move was retaliation for Disney’s political speech; they bragged about it. “You kick the hornet’s nest, things come up,” one state representative remarked. “And I will say this: You got me on one thing, this bill does target one company. It targets The Walt Disney Company.” A state senator explained after voting for the measure that Disney “is learning lessons and paying the political price of jumping out there on an issue.” DeSantis himself later remarked that Disney “had clearly crossed a line in its support of indoctrinating very young schoolchildren in woke gender identity politics.”