Ron DeSantis Short Circuits When Asked About Dropping Poll Numbers

And his face seemed to be glitching, perhaps while hearing the trigger word of what his blueprint is based off of.



"I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes," Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/nDVeyBoVHN — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023

If I were trying to combat a quickly-solidifying image of being a weirdo, I simply would not do this. https://t.co/XzT1JDJO0I — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 24, 2023

Not only is this snide, but he seems surprised and defensive. He's traveling to Japan to burnish foreign policy credentials for presidential run. What did he expect?



The bizarre, deer-in-the-headlights look of shock on his face shows he's not ready for prime time. https://t.co/Mf2iki6D5H — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) April 24, 2023

The comments came while the Florida governor has constantly been everywhere but Florida. While Fort Lauderdale was flooding under the weight of the rainiest day in its history, he was journeying around Ohio to sell his book. Over the past few weeks, he’s visited other states and even Washington, D.C., courting Republicans and gloating about his radical agenda in Florida. It’s gone incredibly poorly, as DeSantis has a meager handful of endorsements, while Trump has already secured an array of members of Congress and governors’ approval—including many members in DeSantis’s own state.