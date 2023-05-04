The Growing Number of Lawmakers Calling on Clarence Thomas To Resign—Or Be Impeached

Clarence Thomas was confirmed to the highest court in the United States by a narrow margin of 52-48, after fending off numerous sexual harassment allegations. Since then, perhaps buoyed by the success of evading accountability, he and his wife have only grown more brazen in flouting ethical standards and disrespecting whatever integrity the Supreme Court could symbolize.

Reporting from ProPublica has revealed an extraordinarily troubling relationship between Thomas and megabillionaire GOP donor Harlan Crow. The Nazi memorabilia–collecting billionaire footed the bill for the private school tuition of a family member Thomas was raising “as a son.” Crow has also lavished the Supreme Court justice with luxurious island-hopping excursions on superyachts and even closed a secret deal in which he bought Thomas family property and proceeded to upgrade it while Thomas’s mother still lived in it. Thomas’s “son” had joined in on much of the exotic family adventures with Crow, too.