The Right’s Stupefying Defense of the Supreme Court

National Review, a prominent magazine among the conservative legal elite, cast the fight in even broader terms. “This is the opening move in a longer war against the legitimacy of the Supreme Court as a whole,” the magazine’s editors claimed. “Activists have concluded that since they lack ideological control over the Court in the short term, it must be delegitimized in anticipation of an attempt to unilaterally expand it or otherwise neuter it when Democrats next gain significant majorities in both houses of Congress during a Democratic administration.”

I think it would be helpful to clear the air on how we reached this point. It can be simultaneously true that the Supreme Court’s ethical standards could be improved in general terms and that liberals independently think the court, as currently constructed, is a few steps short of legitimate. Conflating these issues is more likely to aggravate both of them than to help address either of them. More than anything else, however, it is beyond audacious for conservatives to suddenly care about the court’s legitimacy only now that they have a supermajority of justices on it.

Lee’s “super-legislature” charge might make sense from his point of view, but it can only be read with a sense of utter confusion and bewilderment from the left. Liberals have not truly had a five-justice majority on the Supreme Court in my lifetime or even the Utah senator’s lifetime. Democratic presidents did not appoint a single justice between Thurgood Marshall in 1967 and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993. Between Lee’s birth in 1971 and his junior year of college, when Ginsburg was confirmed, Republican presidents appointed eight consecutive justices to the Supreme Court. It’s not the left’s fault that most of those picks turned out to be less ideologically pure than some elements of the conservative legal movement had hoped.