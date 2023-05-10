The Right’s Stupefying Defense of the Supreme Court

The moderates who ended up on the high court, to the occasional chagrin of conservatives who dreams of radical change being handed down by a more doctrinaire majority, helped mask a deeper rightward shift on the court from liberals’ point of view. The Rehnquist Court approved some limits on abortion without directly threatening Roe v. Wade. It trended against criminal defendants while also abolishing the death penalty for juvenile defendants and people with intellectual disabilities. The Roberts Court recognized an individual right to bear arms in the Second Amendment and gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965, but also refused to strike down the Affordable Care Act twice and recognized the right to marriage for same-sex couples.

With median justices like Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy casting the deciding vote, it was easier for liberals to regard the court as a place where nothing was preordained and either side could feasibly win. That is no longer the case. With six conservative justices in place and only Chief Justice John Roberts showing any interest in going slowly on some issues, there is no reason for liberals to think that any of their interests will be vindicated by this court. Reproductive rights, church-state separation, a robust federal regulatory system, meaningful constraints on gun ownership, and policies to fight entrenched racial inequalities are either already imperiled or imminently on the chopping block.

It is not so much that liberals are “trying to delegitimize” the court, as if this were some disingenuous plot. A growing number of them simply no longer regard the court as legitimate and are saying that out loud in public. All American institutions ultimately derive their authority from the consent of the governed. Supreme Court justices are not elected and they are not a democratic institution, but they are supposed to be chosen by people who reflect that consent. Thomas, Roberts, and Justice Samuel Alito were appointed by presidents who legitimately won their elections. Then a bigoted and authoritarian president who received three million fewer votes than his opponent got to appoint three justices to lifetime seats on the nation’s highest court and remake American constitutional law.