There are two major flaws with this argument. Running protest candidates to act out policy frustrations is a luxury that the Democrats can ill afford at a time when the Republican Party has abandoned conservatism for trumped-up authoritarianism. A nomination fight against an incumbent president is an invitation to general election defeat, as Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush found out. (Biden’s most serious rival for the nomination is Robert Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaxxer winning plaudits from Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon. If Ted Kennedy’s 1980 challenge to Carter was a tragedy, his nephew’s race against Biden is a farce.)

Also, while Beinart obviously cares deeply about foreign policy, most voters do not. In The Economist poll, Americans were asked which of 15 separate issues they considered “the most important for you.” Foreign policy came in dead last as the top concern for 1 percent of Americans, most of whom I assume are dues-paying members of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Even if all sensible Democrats reject Beinart’s siren song to challenge Biden, pundits will keep the dream alive every time the polls and the portents look ominous for the president. Political junkies love primary fights, and it is hard to accept that reality only offers the thin gruel of RFK Jr. and the ethereal Marianne Williamson. And, in reality, Biden, despite his infrastructure bill, faces a road filled with potholes on the way to the 2024 Democratic convention.