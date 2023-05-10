That poll can be dismissed as an outlier, especially since it surveyed all adults instead of registered voters. Other recent horse-race polls have Biden tied with Trump or slightly ahead. But it’s undeniable that even among Democrats, a Biden reelection campaign arouses all the enthusiasm of a vacation weekend at a Motel 6. A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that only 49 percent of Biden 2020 voters want him to seek a second term. Clearly, there is a hunger among many Democrats for a plausible alternative to Biden.

But Democrats, hear me out: The outlook for your president and party is not nearly as bleak as it seems. You just have to take a breath, take a step back, and look at the big picture.

What you should not do is fall for fantasy scenarios like the one concocted by Peter Beinart in a New York Times op-ed headlined, “Imagine if Another Bernie Sanders Challenges Joe Biden.” Beinart, a former editor of The New Republic who now teaches at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York, wants this mythical primary candidate to force Biden to the left on foreign policy by challenging the president’s hawkish stance on both China and military spending. Harking back to Eugene McCarthy bringing down Lyndon Johnson in the 1968 New Hampshire primary, Beinart writes, “Long before Bernie Sanders ran for president, progressives had a long history of using primary challenges to convey their frustration with Democratic Party elites.”