The Supreme Court Says Andy Warhol’s 15 Minutes Are Up

After that assignment, Warhol then used Goldsmith’s original portrait to make 15 other silk-screen variations of Prince’s image, each of which resembles Warhol’s usual style of celebrity portraiture. Those images, collectively known as the Prince Series, became prominent works of art in their own right. Copyright for them passed to the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Goldsmith was unaware of the Prince Series’ existence until the musician’s unexpected death in 2016, when Condé Nast licensed one of the Warhol images—an orange-tinged version titled Orange Prince—from the foundation for a magazine cover commemorating Prince’s life and career. The foundation received $10,000 for its use.

Goldsmith threatened legal action against the foundation shortly thereafter. The foundation responded by preemptively suing her so that a judge could declare that the work hadn’t infringed on her copyright or that it amounted to fair use. Goldsmith then countersued the foundation to argue that the licensing of Orange Prince to Condé Nast had, in fact, infringed upon Goldsmith’s copyright. A federal district court judge sided with the foundation, concluding that Orange Prince was sufficiently “transformative” under copyright law to be an entirely new work of art. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision, leading the foundation to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

At issue is whether the Warhol painting counts as “fair use.” That doctrine allows for copyrighted works to be used in certain contexts—education, critique, news reporting, and so on—without counting as infringement. Under federal copyright law, courts look at four factors to determine whether an unauthorized use counts as fair use: the “purpose and character” of the use, the “nature of the copyrighted work,” the amount or proportion of a copyrighted work that was used, and the potential market effects on the use.