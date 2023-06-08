The Supreme Court Stuns Everyone By Doing Something Good on Voting Rights

After Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed the new maps into law in 2021, multiple groups of plaintiffs sued to challenge them on racial-gerrymandering grounds. They argued that the new map violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which forbids states from passing voting laws that give a racial minority group “less opportunity than other members of the electorate to participate in the political process and to elect representatives of their choice.” In 1982, Congress amended Section 2 to apply when there was a racially-discriminatory effect from voting laws, even if there was no evidence of discriminatory intent by lawmakers.

In the 1986 case Thornburg v. Gingles, the Supreme Court created a test for lower courts to use for Section 2 redistricting cases. To prevail, the justices held that an affected minority group must show that it is “large and compact” enough to form a majority in a potential district, that it must be politically cohesive, and it must be able to prove that white voters cast their ballots cohesively enough to deny representation to the minority voters. The Gingles ruling tried to navigate between Section 2’s overall ban on minority vote dilution and a provision in the 1982 amendments that bans courts from imposing proportional representation on a state.

To prove their case, the plaintiffs drew maps that showed a second majority-Black congressional district could be readily drawn in Alabama’s Black Belt, which stretches across the state’s lower midsection, without violating other general redistricting principles. A special three-judge panel in the district court ruled in their favor last year, saying the question of whether the state’s redistricting plan violated Section 2 was “not a close one.” The panel ordered the state to draw new maps that added a second majority-Black district, but the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to stay that ruling while it agreed to hear the case. That decision, with Roberts joining the liberals in dissent, meant that the state’s maps were used in the 2022 midterm elections.