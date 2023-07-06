The Straight Man in the Gay Wedding Website Case Is Not the Real Problem

Over the course of a decade, as Posner put it, “ADF has created a zeitgeist of Christian victimhood.” The group’s assumed martyrdom is evident in the full range of its legal battles, from helping states draft and then defend anti-abortion laws in its successful effort to overturn Roe v. Wade, to its former president’s contributions to a baseless, failed lawsuit meant to overturn the 2020 presidential election. As part of forwarding this narrative of Christian victimhood, ADF has also helped create sympathetic characters around the Christians it represents—such as Lorie Smith.

The story that ADF wants to tell now is a return to victimhood. From their public comments, that narrative appears to be that Smith was forbidden from checking the inquiry out because she did not want to be forced to break the law. “Lorie has received other wedding requests and can’t respond to any of these, regardless of who asks, because that puts her at risk of punishment for violating CO’s unjust law,” ADF’s Fiedorek tweeted. What this response ignores is the inconvenient fact that it was in ADF’s favor to never actually check out the inquiry to determine if it was in good faith or not. Is it genuine, is it not—if you don’t make the effort to actually find out, then the inquiry can always have been maybe genuine. ADF, in other words, is inviting us to Schrödinger’s gay wedding.

Decisions like 303 Creative further expose the power and influence that the Right wields on the Court. Groups like Alliance Defending Freedom are merely one in a network who have spent decades building, justifying, staffing and training—and giving highly questionable perks to—the Court as it is today. Even if, on an incredibly rare chance, the Court agrees to rehear the 303 Creative case, if we are to reach something like accountability for our justice system, we must reckon with “a principle of high folly in American politics,” as Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor argued in 2020, “the insistence that the Supreme Court is not a political body.” In their own way, Smith’s attorneys at ADF have weaponized the illusion that the Court operates outside politics. And, as their response to the exposure of this inquiry has shown, they don’t seem to want others to realize that it doesn’t.