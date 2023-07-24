How Alabama Defied the Supreme Court on Racial Gerrymandering

The maneuvering underscores the extent to which conservatives’ support for the courts is conditioned on the courts’ willingness to help them entrench their own power. One of the Republicans’ most effective achievements since 2010 is gerrymandering themselves into legislative supermajorities in states like North Carolina and Wisconsin. Thanks to partisan redistricting efforts, the GOP has consistently drawn highly favorable districts for its members, reducing the number of competitive elections and incentivizing more radical partisan primaries.

Alabama Republicans’ gambit can’t ultimately succeed if the Milligan majority abides by its own ruling and upholds it again in the future. But even that isn’t guaranteed. In one of his usual concurring opinions last month, Kavanaugh wrote that he agreed with the majority’s decision to brush aside Alabama’s interpretation of precedent. But he also suggested that he might not be willing to allow courts to use Section 2 to draw majority-Black districts to address racial gerrymandering forever.

In Kavanaugh’s eyes, those remedial efforts at redistricting could themselves amount to “race-based redistricting” and, in turn, violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. “But Alabama did not raise that temporal argument in this court, and I therefore would not consider it at this time,” he pointedly concluded. It would not be surprising if Alabama Republicans read that line as an instruction manual for how to win the next round.