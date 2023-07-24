How Alabama Defied the Supreme Court on Racial Gerrymandering

The Alabama legislature instead adopted a new map before the court’s Friday deadline that retained Alabama’s existing majority-Black district and adjusted Alabama’s second congressional district so that eligible Black voters made up just 39.93 percent of the electorate, falling well short of a majority. Some Alabama Republicans claimed that they were trying to maintain compact districts and keep “communities of interest” together along the state’s Gulf coast.

But a special three-judge district court panel had previously held that those interests were less vital than giving Black Alabamians the ability to elect candidates of their choice. The court had given lawmakers until Friday to draw a new map that cured the racial gerrymandering issues. Their failure to do so invites another legal challenge and opens the door to the possibility that the court itself will redraw Alabama’s congressional districts.

Alabama has long resisted efforts to address racial gerrymandering in the state, even after the civil rights era. While roughly one-quarter of the state’s residents are Black, six of Alabama’s seven congressional districts are currently majority-white, some by lopsided margins. The sole majority-Black district in Alabama was itself the product of Voting Rights Act litigation in the 1990s that forced lawmakers to draw a district to address racial gerrymandering claims. By diffusing Black voters throughout the state’s congressional districts, Alabama had previously maintained all-white congressional delegations.