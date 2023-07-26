For one thing, the surge in reporting and attention on the Supreme Court isn’t really that surprising. As Paoletta himself acknowledges, the high court has gone through some major changes recently. “Since 2020, when the Supreme Court finally had a working majority of justices faithful to the Constitution and no longer interested in acting as a super-legislature imposing progressive policies such as abortion and affirmative action, the Left and its media allies have engaged in a coordinated attack on the court’s credibility and … integrity,” he claimed in a recent National Review column.

I probably would have phrased that a lot differently if I had written it myself. (Anyone who thinks that “the Left and its media allies” could coordinate anything like this isn’t very familiar with the left or the media.) But it’s hard to disagree that the court went through an ideological revolution of sorts over the last half-decade, and its rulings have had a major impact on Americans’ lives. Roe v. Wade is gone, and abortion is now illegal in more than a dozen states. Gun restrictions are far harder to enact, and they may get even harder next term: Among the justices’ upcoming cases is one on whether people under domestic violence restraining orders can possess guns.

Some of the court’s actions have been popular, but they have been outweighed by the unpopular ones in the public consciousness. Every major survey shows that Americans’ confidence in the court has plummeted in the last two years, driven in large part by the perception that the court was wrong to overturn Roe and is moving too far to the right too quickly. When the Supreme Court suddenly takes an outsize role in American life, it is unsurprising that people want to know more about the justices making those decisions, and it naturally follows that reporters will be more curious about them as well. It’s a good reason not to have a closet full of ethical skeletons in the first place.