A Police Raid on a Kansas Newspaper Could Force the DOJ’s Hand

The story took a tragic turn on Saturday when the Record reported that stress from the raid had contributed to the death of the paper’s owner. “Stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief after illegal police raids on her home and the Marion County Record newspaper office Friday, 98-year-old newspaper co-owner Joan Meyer, otherwise in good health for her age, collapsed Saturday afternoon and died at her home,” the paper reported. The article claimed that she had not been able to eat or sleep due to her distress after the Friday raid.

Naturally, in America, reporters are not above the law. But they and their publishers are protected at all times by the First Amendment and its guarantees of a free press. Local newspapers are especially important as the metaphorical nerve system of any healthy community. If it turns out that this raid’s justifications do not hold up to scrutiny, then state and federal officials should drop the hammer on the police department for what would be nothing less than an attack on American democracy.

And initial signs don’t offer much hope that this show of force truly served the public interest. The raid’s origins, according to the Record, came from a dispute between the newspaper, local officials, and a local business owner. Kari Newell, who owns a restaurant in Marion, reportedly accused Marion Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel of inappropriately accessing records about her drunk-driving conviction in 2008 during a town council meeting last Monday. That prior conviction could have made it more difficult for Newell to obtain a liquor license in the town.