A Police Raid on a Kansas Newspaper Could Force the DOJ’s Hand

According to the Record, Newell also accused the newspaper of illegally obtaining information about the conviction. The newspaper denied that charge in its unbylined article over the weekend. “The Record did not seek out the information,” it reported. “Rather, it was provided by a source who sent it to the newspaper via social media and also sent it to Herbel. After attempting to verify that the information was accurate and had been obtained, as the source had claimed, from a public website, the Record decided not to publish it.”

The Record also claimed that one of its reporters attempted to verify the information by checking an unidentified state website, which involved giving her name and clicking on a consent form “verifying that she did not plan to disseminate the information—because, in fact, she did not plan to and did not do so.” It reported that Newell also drove without a license after it was suspended because of her 2008 conviction. As part of its reporting, the Record said it looked into whether local police knew that Newell didn’t have a valid driver’s license and let her off for driving without a license nonetheless.

How this dispute led to a police search on Friday is unclear. Newell’s staff had previously kicked out Record reporters from a meet-and-greet event held by Representative Jake LaTurner, according to The Kansas Reflector. “Journalists have become the dirty politicians of today, twisting narrative for bias[ed] agendas, full of muddied half-truths,” Newell wrote on Facebook, according to an excerpt posted by the Reflector. “We rarely get facts that aren’t baited with misleading insinuations.” The Record published an article responding to Newell’s allegations on Thursday.