Republican Congressman Accidentally Admits There’s No Proof of Biden Corruption

“We are putting an investigation together laying out the facts on the business dealings of this family,” Langworthy said awkwardly, trying to recover.

GILLIAN TURNER: A smoking gun hasn't been produced. What do you say to that?



LANGWORTHY: Well, we've never claimed that we have direct money going to POTUS



TURNER: But that's precisely what Jordan & Comer have said many times



L: We are putting an investigation together pic.twitter.com/BxW8T9n9Cf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2023

Langworthy did not fare much better in the rest of the interview. He also said that Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer had testified to the Oversight Committee under oath, which Turner again pointed out was not true. (And regardless of how he testified, Archer also refuted many of Republicans’ talking points against Joe Biden.)

Republicans’ main justification for continuing to investigate Biden is that they already have proof of his wrongdoing and are now just trying to expose the breadth of his crimes. Many Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are starting to suggest opening an impeachment inquiry into Biden so that they can access more information and witnesses that will lead them to the truth.