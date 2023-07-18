James Comer’s New Critic: Giuliani Bud Says He Should Drop Hunter Biden Probe
Lev Parnas is warning House Republicans that their attempt to find dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine is fruitless.
Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, has warned Representative James Comer that his ceaseless investigation into the Biden family’s alleged corruption has “simply no merit.”
Parnas helped Giuliani get in touch with Ukrainian officials during the latter’s efforts to find incriminating evidence on President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Parnas later testified in the congressional investigation into Trump’s involvement. And now, he’s offering to testify under oath that there’s no point to the Republican smears.
“There is no evidence of Joe or Hunter Biden interfering with Ukrainian politics, and there never has been,” Parnas said in a letter sent to Comer late Monday night. “Statements suggesting otherwise have been debunked again and again.”
Parnas explained that he was present for the entirety of Giuliani’s investigation, often acting as an interpreter or go-between for Giuliani, members of Ukraine’s government, and officials at Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden served on the board from 2014 to 2019.
“Throughout all these months of work, the extensive campaigns and networking done by Trump allies and Giuliani associates, including the enormously thorough interviews and assignments that I undertook, there has never been any evidence that Hunter or Joe Biden committed any crimes related to Ukrainian politics,” Parnas said in the letter, which was obtained by The New Republic.
“Never, during any of my communications with Ukrainian officials or connections to Burisma, did any of them confirm or provide concrete facts linking the Bidens to illegal activities. In fact, they asked me multiple times why our team was so concerned with this idea. The truth is that everyone, from Giuliani and the BLT Team to Devin Nunes and his colleagues, to the people at FOX News, knew that these allegations against the Bidens were false.”
“There has never been any factual evidence, only conspiracy theories spread by people who knew exactly what they were doing,” Parnas warned. “With all due respect, Chairman Comer, the narrative you are seeking for this investigation has been proven false many times over, by a wide array of respected sources. There is simply no merit to investigating this matter any further.”
According to Parnas, Giuliani was hell-bent on finding dirt on the Bidens, continuously demanding more information on what Parnas described as “conspiracy theories.” None of the people they interviewed from Ukraine could produce any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the Biden family.
But Giuliani kept pressing and even tried to get Ukrainian officials to agree to business transactions—such as paying Giuliani a legal retainer—to cement their agreements, Parnas said in his letter.
“These are flagrant examples of Giuliani interfering in Ukrainian politics,” Parnas wrote. “Ironically, the very thing he was desperate to prove that the Bidens were doing in Ukraine—and for which he could find no evidence at all—was what he was guilty of.”
Comer, who chairs the powerful House Oversight Committee, has for months led the charge on investigating the Bidens for corruption. So far, his investigation has produced no concrete evidence, and one of his key informants was just charged by the Department of Justice for spying on behalf of China.
Despite initially saying they would “listen to anyone” with information on the Bidens, Comer said Tuesday, just after news of Parnas’s letter began to break, that the Oversight Committee would “probably not” call on the Ukrainian-born businessman to testify. He argued that if Democrats considered any information from Giuliani to be tainted, then Parnas would likewise be a “tainted witness.”