How Alabama Plans to Beat the Supreme Court at Its Own Game

The state now wants Section 2 remedies to be weighed under what is known as strict scrutiny, the most stringent test that the federal courts can apply to a government action. Such actions can only prevail if they, among other factors, address a “compelling government interest.” Alabama noted that the Supreme Court “has assumed without deciding that compliance with Section 2 is a compelling interest,” but added that such assumptions do not amount to binding legal conclusions.

“Maps like the ones [voting rights groups] propose would also create majority-minority districts ‘in greater numbers than they otherwise would have been’ if race hadn’t been used,” the state argued, quoting from the Harvard ruling. “But the Constitution forbids using race ‘to discriminate against those racial groups that were not the beneficiaries of the race-based preference.’” In other words, the courts’ cure for unconstitutional racial gerrymandering would itself amount to unconstitutional racial gerrymandering in Alabama’s eyes.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the panel strenuously rejected the idea that drawing a second majority-Black district would itself violate the Constitution. “The Voting Rights Act does not provide a leg up for Black voters—it merely prevents them from being kept down with regard to what is arguably the most ‘fundamental political right,’ in that it is ‘preservative of all rights’—the right to vote,” it said, quoting from other voting rights rulings. Adopting Alabama’s reasoning, the panel concluded, “would fly in the face of forty years of Supreme Court precedent—including precedent in this case.” (Emphasis theirs.)