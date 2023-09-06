How Alabama Plans to Beat the Supreme Court at Its Own Game

“We are disturbed by the evidence that the State delayed remedial proceedings but ultimately did not even nurture the ambition to provide the required remedy,” the three-judge panel wrote in its order on Tuesday. “And we are struck by the extraordinary circumstance we face. We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature—faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district—responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district.”

Alabama is not defying the federal courts just for fun. The state lost in June because a majority of the justices—Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and the court’s three liberals—found its interpretation of the court’s VRA precedents to be deeply unpersuasive. So Alabama now wants a second bite of the apple—not just to avoid drawing a second majority-Black congressional district but also to ensure that the federal courts cannot use the VRA to remedy racial-gerrymandering problems ever again.

The case, Allen v. Milligan, began in 2021 when voting rights groups filed a federal lawsuit to challenge Alabama’s congressional districts, which had been redrawn after the 2020 census to take population changes into account. Voting rights groups argued that the state had intentionally diluted the votes of Black Alabamians by not drawing a second majority-Black congressional district in the southern portion of the state. A special three-judge panel in the federal district court ruled in favor of the voting rights groups, concluding that the case was “not close.”