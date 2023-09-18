How an Upcoming Supreme Court Ruling Could Benefit Alito Patron

Still, Singer’s hedge fund has been critical of the CFPB and of the Dodd-Frank bill, which created the bureau and which was passed in 2010, during the Obama administration. “The financial system needs to be freed from the dysfunctional dictates of this ineffective law and properly and efficiently regulated instead,” Elliott Management wrote in a letter to investors in 2017. The letter, like the case now heading to the court, called for the CFPB to cease being funded by the Federal Reserve and instead be funded by Congress.

Advocates say the revelations about Singer and Alito warrant a recusal by the justice on the CFPB case. “Should Justice Alito preside over this case despite his clear conflicts of interest, it would add to the worsening Supreme Court corruption crisis and underscore the urgent need for ethics reform,” said Liz Zelnick, director of the economic security and corporate power program at Accountable.us. “Justice Alito enjoyed untold amounts of luxury and largesse from a billionaire hedge fund manager whose business interests would benefit if the Supreme Court allows for the worst rollback of consumer protections in U.S. history.”

After the ProPublica story, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent letters to Singer, Clarence Thomas benefactor Harlan Crow, and right-wing legal insider Leonard Leo requesting more information about gifts to justices. Committee Chairman Dick Durbin told The New Republic on Tuesday that no response had been received. “No updates at this point,” said Durbin. “We’re sending letters.”