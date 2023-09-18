How an Upcoming Supreme Court Ruling Could Benefit Alito Patron

In the case, a group of lenders, upset at a 2017 CFPB ruling that prevented them from making a third attempt to withdraw funds from borrowers’ bank accounts, sued the bureau, challenging the constitutionality of how it is funded. The district court rebuffed that claim, but the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the district court. The Supreme Court announced in February that it would hear the case. Consumer advocates worry that an adverse decision could essentially destroy the CFPB.

Singer has been financially tied to Alito previously. In 2008, he hopped a ride on Singer’s private jet en route to a luxury fishing trip the associate justice took to Alaska. ProPublica broke the story , in June reporting that the bill for Alito’s private jet flights may have exceeded $100,000 one way. After that 2008 trip, according to ProPublica, Singer’s hedge fund, Elliott Management, came before the high court in at least 10 cases, including a 2014 case in which the court’s 7–1 ruling led to a $2.4 billion settlement for the hedge fund. Alito did not recuse himself.*

Elliott Management is a complex web of holdings and investments, such as Fidelity National Information Services, or FIS, a multibillion-dollar bank fintech servicing firm that offers “an ecosystem of lending and payment solutions” used by at least 70 financial institutions. Elliott disclosed owning $59.7 million in FIS. More than 5,100 complaints have been logged against FIS so far via CFPB’s consumer complaints database. That database also shows that FIS did provide a timely response to CFPB complaints a vast majority of the time.