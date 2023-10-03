The Supreme Court Eyes Its Next Big Power Grab

If the Supreme Court rules against the CFPB, it could ultimately strike down the entire agency as unconstitutional, imperiling a decade of financial regulations and spreading chaos in American credit markets. With that in mind, a friend of the court brief by national credit union organizations urged the justices to stay any adverse ruling against the CFPB for four months so that Congress could adopt a new funding structure for the agency in the interim. “While the Bureau’s entrenchment in everyday financial life cannot save its unconstitutional structure, nor should it influence the Court’s severance analysis, eliminating the agency from the regulatory ecosystem overnight would be dangerous and create uncertainty,” the groups told the court.

It is very strange to urge the justices to strike down an agency as unconstitutional and also urge them to let the agency survive a little longer so the American economy does not partially collapse. One can’t help but think of the proverbial patient who says his neck hurts when he moves it in a weird position and the proverbial doctor who replies, “Then stop moving it like that.” Since Congress can’t bring itself to fund the rest of the federal government at the moment, it would be strange to have any hope that a divided Congress will appropriate funds for an agency that Republicans and their donors loathe.

The ultimate outcome of the ruling, however, would be to second-guess Congress’s heretofore broad authority on how federal agencies can be funded. Narrowing the appropriations clause in this manner would mean that the Supreme Court, not Congress, would ultimately decide how federal agencies must be structured and funded. Congress’s goal with the CFPB’s current funding mechanism was to insulate the agency’s financial regulatory powers from day-to-day politics, and the court’s ruling would have the opposite effect, allowing lawmakers who are allied with the financial services sector greater influence over its operations during the appropriations process.