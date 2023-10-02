The Case for Optimism on the Supreme Court’s Next Term

Already, on September 25, one week before the new term’s formal start date, the court acted—favorably—on a preliminary test of whether conservative about-facers will stick to their guns this time around. On September 11, Alabama’s attorney general filed an emergency application, in effect asking the court to renege on its emphatic 5–4 affirmance of a district court’s order commanding the Alabama legislature to rewrite its congressional districting map, and create two districts likely to elect African American representatives, rather than just one, as the legislature had originally prescribed. The legislature defied the Supreme Court’s instruction and went back for another bite at the apple.

Alabama had hoped to flip Justice Kavanaugh’s vote, evidently based on a cryptic line at the end of his concurring opinion, that “the authority to conduct race-based redistricting cannot extend indefinitely into the future. Alabama did not raise that temporal argument in this Court, and I therefore would not consider it at this time.” But on September 26, Kavanaugh did not take the bait, as the court, without comment, denied Alabama’s application to reverse the district court’s “two majority-minority districts” diktat. Two other Southern states, Georgia and Louisiana, were watching Alabama’s effort at foot-dragging, to see if they might keep their own illegal districting maps in place through the 2024 election. Hence the Supreme Court’s reaffirmance could help turn at least three red seats blue.

Naturally, reaffirmance of a recent decision in the same case is typically a routine outcome. But this particular instance is a good—or at least a not bad—omen, however small. It reinforces the court’s last-term surprise decision, Allen v. Milligan, as a solid Roberts court precedent. That precedent includes Roberts’s remarkable affirmation of the VRA’s “stringent new remedies attempting to forever banish the blight of racial discrimination in voting … involv[ing] a quintessentially race-conscious calculus.” And as a matter of process, the reaffirmance marks rejection of a red-state activist attorney general’s bid to redeploy the high court’s once-favored stratagem of manipulating its shadow docket to advance partisan Republican interests.