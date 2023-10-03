The Surprising Argument That Could Save America’s Consumer Watchdog Agency

When Francisco described the funding mechanism as “perpetual,” Kavanaugh interjected to disagree. “I’m having trouble with it because it implies that it’s entrenched and that a future Congress couldn’t change it,” he told the lawyer. “But Congress could change it tomorrow, and there’s nothing perpetual or permanent about this.” Francisco said the president still had too much power in this circumstance because they could veto the change, but that did not satisfy the justice. “Well, if a majority of a house of Congress said we’re not going to fund—pick your agency—unless we change the CFPB funding structure, they could do that,” he replied.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett also seemed unpersuaded by the lenders’ interpretation of the appropriations clause and how to apply it in other cases. “I think we’re all struggling to figure out, then, what’s the standard that you would use, just assuming that you’re right that there has to be something more than the $600 million,” she told Francisco, referring roughly to the CFPB’s budget last year. “How do you decide how much is too much, or how specific is specific enough?”

“It’s difficult to come up with a hard-and-fast rule that’s saying too much is too much,” Francisco said, implicitly acknowledging that he couldn’t draw a line for the justices, “which is why I do think you need to look at it from the front end and ask: Has Congress made a determination as to what the amount should be, or has it delegated that fundamental determination to the executive branch?” Kavanaugh, however, addressed that point as well by noting that Congress effectively set that amount in law and that the executive branch merely carried it out.