The NCAA’s Plot to Protect Its Riches From Labor Unions

The NCAA’s fear is a legitimate one. It’s also a new worry for them. In 2015, the National Labor Relations Board unanimously turned away an attempt by football players at Northwestern University to organize. That decision was attributed to Northwestern’s status as the only private school in the Big 10 Conference at the time. Since the board thought it didn’t have jurisdiction over athletes at state-run universities, it concluded that “asserting jurisdiction over a single team would not promote stability in labor relations across the league.”

A lot has changed since that ruling, however. In 2021, the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in NCAA v. Alston upended the economics of college sports. The justices held that schools could not stop students from earning money from NIL deals and brushed aside the NCAA’s claim that amateurism allowed it to circumvent federal antitrust laws. To make matters worse for the NCAA, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion where he signaled his willingness to hear further antitrust challenges to the organization’s business model.

“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” he wrote. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.” While Kavanaugh is only one vote among nine, he is also the court’s current median vote. Some of the other justices’ pointed questions during oral arguments suggested they may be willing to side with him.