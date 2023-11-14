But Adams’ reported receipt of Turkish campaign funds, hidden behind a range of cut-outs, indicates that foreign regimes are no longer interested just in federal elections—they now have their eyes on local, municipal elections as well. Put another way: The Adams allegations are just one scandal in the annals of a mayor who often paints himself into some ridiculous corners, but it also may well be the canary in the coal mine for how foreign regimes will target American politicians moving forward. And given how difficult it is to monitor and enforce campaign financing in the first place, why wouldn’t more regimes be following the model that Turkey is alleged to have set in this instance?

In short, it’s too early to tell whether or not Adams is the exception, or the new rule. But there’s at least one bit of good news buried in the revelations. Despite setbacks elsewhere —including failed prosecutions of a number of pro-Trump figures, working at the behest of foreign regimes—the search warrant indicates that prosecutors are at least still willing to target these kinds of networks. Toss in the fact that the search warrant came shortly after new indictments against Sen. Bob Menendez for similar foreign lobbying crimes, and U.S. officials are showing new signs of life when it comes to cracking down on these kinds of foreign financial links.

Whether it’ll be enough to topple Adams, or even Menendez, remains to be seen. But if Adams ends up in further legal trouble, he may be glad he purchased that home in Istanbul—but not for the reasons he expected.