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New York City Mayor Eric Adams Says He’s Basically Like Gandhi

“I am Gandhi-like,” the mayor declared for some bizarre reason.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams chose to honor the legacy of Indian independence by comparing himself to Gandhi, a central figure in India’s struggle to free itself from the violent colonial rule of the United Kingdom.

“I am Gandhi-like,” Adams told a crowd of people during a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday. “I think like Gandhi. I act like Gandhi. I want to be like Gandhi.”

These comments came after a long section of his speech where he speculated about what Gandhi would be doing if he were still alive today.

“If Gandhi was here today, he would be dealing with homelessness,” Adams said. If that were true, then we also wish Adams was a little more like Gandhi.

As of last month, the number of people sleeping on streets and in subway stations in New York City had increased by 18 percent since the beginning of the year. This number increased even after Adams promised that finding shelter alternatives for unhoused New Yorkers would be a top priority for his administration in 2023. Since coming into office, the mayor has instead prioritized involuntarily hospitalizing homeless people and limiting their stays in shelters to only 60 days.

The comparison is also beyond strange, given Gandhi’s complicated legacy and his overtly racist and sexist personal views. Comparing yourself to Gandhi is also just a really weird thing to do—especially when you’re a former police officer and have boosted pay for New York City Police at the expense of other departments. Real Gandhi-like.

Tori Otten/
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Vivek Ramaswamy Has an Idiotic New Plan To Let China Invade Taiwan

How is this a serious policy proposal from a 2024 candidate?

Vivek Ramaswamy
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he will let China invade Taiwan after the United States has its own supply of semiconductors, because defending the island is not in American “self-interest.”

Taiwan produces about 60 percent of the global supply of semiconductors, which are microchips crucial to making all electronic devices. China has claimed sovereignty over the island since 1949, after the nationalist party in the Chinese civil war fled there and declared independence from the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping has increasingly insisted on “reunification” with Taiwan, even suggesting through the use of force.

The U.S. maintains “strategic ambiguity” regarding Taiwan, refusing to specify whether it would militarily defend the island if China attacks. President Joe Biden said last year that the U.S. would commit military force to Taiwan’s defense, but the State Department tried to walk back his comments.

Ramaswamy told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that he wanted to move to “strategic clarity” on Taiwan. He argued that China only wants to invade Taiwan for two reasons: to control the semiconductor industry and to resolve the Chinese civil war.

Ramaswamy said, “Do not mess with Taiwan before 2028, before the end of my first term,” when he believes he can achieve semiconductor independence in the U.S.

But “that commitment is only as far as 2028 … and we will not take the risk of war that risks Americans lives after that for some nationalistic dispute between China and Taiwan.”

Ramaswamy said he intends to make his stance clear by dramatically upping the firepower around Taiwan during his first term. This includes moving destroyers and guided missile submarines to the Taiwan Strait, attempting to form a military alliance with India, and even “putting a gun in every Taiwanese household.”

It did not seem to occur to him that China would likely interpret these moves as acts of aggression and respond in kind. Nor does he seem to realize that it’s highly unlikely China would listen to his proposed arrangement. Hewitt pressed Ramaswamy multiple times on his apparent willingness to go to war with China (but just during his first term).

Ramaswamy responded by simply repeating that Xi “should not mess” with Taiwan until the U.S. has achieved semiconductor independence. He then admitted that if India does not agree to a military alliance, the U.S. would badly lose a conflict with China.

But rather than realizing that this is a terrible plan, Ramaswamy doubled down during a town hall with NewsNation on Tuesday.

Ramaswamy has been steadily rising in the polls, despite his only real campaign talking points being battling “wokeness,” taking away rights, and, apparently, going to war with China.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump Prosecutor Should Go After Rapists (Who Wants To Tell Her?)

This is the worst possible defense of Donald Trump.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that the Fulton County district attorney should be “going after rapists,” not Donald Trump. Luckily for her, the Georgia indictment actually kills both birds with one stone.

Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday, and charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. District Attorney Fani Willis has not yet set a date for his arraignment, but she has issued arrest warrants for Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

Speaking to Newsmax on Tuesday evening, Greene argued that Willis should focus more on addressing sexual predators.

“Fani Willis should be going after child sex predators and traffickers,” Greene said. “Fani Willis should be going after murderers, rapists.”

Greene did not explain why she, an elected Georgia representative, thinks the best way to stop child sex trafficking is by praying and then voting against a human trafficking bill. Maybe she’s too busy waving Hunter Biden’s nude photos around (and possibly sending them to minors) to introduce legislation to protect victims of human trafficking or rape.

But luckily for Greene, Willis’s indictment of Trump has actually taken care of both trying to protect democracy and going after a major sex offender.

Trump was unanimously found liable for sexual abuse and battery against writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and for defaming her in 2022 while denying the assault. He was ordered to pay her about $5 million in damages

Trump tried to get the ruling thrown out, arguing that the damages were “excessive” because he only sexually abused Carroll. He also sued Carroll for defamation, after she said he raped her.

But the judge presiding over the case threw out both of Trump’s motions. Judge Lewis Kaplan said that Carroll’s comments that Trump raped her were “substantially true.”

In a separate ruling dismissing Trump’s request for a new trial, Kaplan called Trump’s argument “entirely unpersuasive” and noted that the New York penal law definition of rape is “far narrower” than in common understanding. As a result, not only would Trump not get a new trial, but he is definitely a rapist.

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Trump’s Own Tweets Come Back to Bite Him in Georgia Indictment

Trump was charged with attempts to overthrow the 2020 election—and 12 of his own tweets were used as proof.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Before he was banned from the platform for inciting violence, Donald Trump’s favorite social media network was Twitter. But he may come to regret tweeting so much, now that the Georgia indictment cites 12 of his own tweets as evidence.

Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday, and charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not yet been set for his arraignment.

The indictment cites a dozen of Trump’s tweets about Georgia state legislature hearings on evidence of alleged election fraud (none was found), pressuring state officials to change the outcome in his favor, and pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to change the outcome in Trump’s favor.

Here are the 12 tweets that came back to haunt him:

1. On December 3, 2020, Trump tweeted, “Georgia hearings now on @OANN. Amazing!”

2. Trump later tweeted, “”Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stufﬁng by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!”

3. Trump then claimed without evidence that “people in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in “voting” machines. Great job @BrianKempGA!”

4. On December 6, 2020, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan issued a joint statement saying it would be unconstitutional to name pro-Trump electors, as Trump was pressuring them to do, because Joe Biden won the state.

“Gee, what a surprise,” Trump tweeted. ““Has anyone informed the so-called (says he has no power to do anything!) Governor @BrianKempGA & his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, that they could easily solve this mess, & WIN. Signature verification & call a Special Session. So easy!”

5. Trump called again for a special session to appoint new electors on December 14, tweeting, “What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.”

6. On December 30, 2020, when a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing on the election, Trump said, “Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”

7. An hour later, he tweeted, “Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast LIVE via @RSBNetwork!”

8. After the hearing had ended, Trump tweeted, “We now have far more votes than needed to flip Georgia in the Presidential race. Massive VOTER FRAUD took place. Thank you to the Georgia Legislature for today’s revealing meeting!”

9. Trump also tweeted on January 3, 2021, the day after his infamous phone call begging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes—the exact number needed to flip the state to Trump.

“I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia,” Trump wrote. “He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”

10. Finally, in the 24 hours before the January 6 insurrection, Trump fired off several tweets about Pence. “The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” Trump wrote on January 5, 2021 (the vice president does not).

11. The morning of January 6, Trump tweeted, “If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!”

12. A few hours later, as his supporters gathered outside the White House for what would turn into the angry mob, Trump tweeted, “States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

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Georgia’s Republican Governor Destroys Trump’s Election Fraud Argument

Georgia Republicans seem sick of Trump after his attempts to overthrow the election in their state.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Georgia’s Republican governor is tired of Donald Trump insisting that the state’s 2020 election results were rigged.

Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday, and charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not yet been set for his arraignment.

The former president insisted Tuesday that he has a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT” that will finally prove the Georgia election was fraudulent. And Governor Brian Kemp is over it.

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” he tweeted. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward—under oath—and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”

Kemp’s tweet came about an hour after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also shut down Trump’s claims.

“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” Raffensperger said. “You either have it, or you don’t.”

Trump infamously begged Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes—the exact amount needed to flip the state’s election results to Trump. He also pleaded with Kemp to get the state legislature to override the election results and appoint new electors who would back Trump. Neither Raffensperger nor Kemp complied.

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