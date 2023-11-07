The Supreme Court Might Finally Be Drawing a Line on Gun Rights

Justice Elena Kagan was perhaps the most blunt in her questioning of Matthew Wright, a federal public defender who argued on behalf of Zackey Rahimi, the man challenging the aforementioned law. “I’ll tell you the honest truth, Mr. Wright,” she said. “I feel like you’re running away from your argument, you know, because the implications of your argument are just so untenable that you have to say no, that’s not really my argument.”

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who argued on behalf of the federal government, noted the immense potential stakes of a ruling in the defendant’s favor. “A woman who lives in a house with a domestic abuser is five times as likely to be murdered if he has a gun,” she told the justices toward the end of the session. Prelogar also pointed out that domestic violence calls are statistically among the most dangerous encounters for law enforcement and first responders.

The case originally began in a parking lot in Texas in 2019. Zackey Rahimi got into an argument with the mother of his child that turned violent. He dragged her to his car and threw her inside, where she struck her head on a dashboard. She only escaped after Rahimi saw an eyewitness, pulled out his gun, and tried to shoot them from a distance. According to federal prosecutors, Rahimi later called the mother of his child “and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone about the assault.”