They were just a few blocks from the Intercontinental when they made a last turn onto a boulevard that was blocked by dozens of police and soldiers, who belted into a loudspeaker, “Señores from MOVIR: You cannot proceed!” A soldier perched in the hatch of a Yagu-brand tank—reportedly acquired from Israel last year so Bukele could combat gangs—studied the families, his finger on the trigger. Ramírez stared back. A phrase came to his mind, associated with the Spanish classic Don Quixote: “Ladran, Sancho, señal que cabalgamos.” They’re barking because we’re making progress.

The families understood it would be impossible to reach the hotel. If they could have, they’d have given the women of Miss Universe a message, Ramírez told me: The families don’t blame them for participating in Bukele’s pageant, but the women were being lied to, and they needed to know the truth. They were in a country where people are wrongfully arrested and tortured and killed, where a dictatorship is dawning. But the security forces blocked the families from delivering their message. So they stood in the street, hoisting their signs and speaking with the congregated press, then disbanded and returned home.

The scene was a stark contrast with my own experience traveling these streets three days earlier, when several hundred members of the foreign and local press gathered at the National University to be bused to the renovated gymnasium for the preliminary round. I was well acquainted with San Salvador gridlock, having spent much of my adult life living here, so I knew that in normal afternoon traffic, the three-and-a-half-kilometer trip could easily take 30 minutes. But today, we were the Miss Universe press, so our caravan was led and trailed by police on motorcycles who parted the sea of cars. This was also how the Miss Universe contestants had often been traveling, and, as I marveled at the suddenly breezy streets, it occurred to me what a peculiar experience this was in El Salvador—as if reality had been wiped away, magically.