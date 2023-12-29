Cornel West Is the Charlatan of the Year

We learned everything we need to know about the presidential campaign of Cornel West, the once-great intellectual, from his campaign launch video in June. Over a retro-funk soundtrack, he leans toward the camera and, in his characteristically melodramatic style, overenunciates every other word like a minister summoning the highest spirits.

“I enter into the quest for truth, I enter into the quest for justice,” West says, “and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice, what I’ve been trying to do all of my life.” In other words, he sees his campaign for the most important position in the country—perhaps the world—as just one of his many extracurricular projects, the goal of which, it must be said, seems to be to satisfy his insatiable desire for attention.

Were West running for president as a Democrat, we could dismiss him as a sideshow, as he would be trounced in a matter of weeks by President Joe Biden in the party’s primaries. But West is running as an independent—having initially run as a candidate for the People’s Party and then the Green Party, before going solo in October. As such, he has the potential to seriously damage, perhaps even doom, the campaign of the sole candidate in the race who generally shares his politics and has a chance to win.

In his launch video, West gives a (very) broad sketch of his policy agenda: “I care about whether you have access to a job with a living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, health care for all...” These are all laudable and necessary goals, which is exactly why they are also key planks in the Democratic agenda. Not only does Biden support these measures but has signed laws and executive orders and taken other steps to bring them closer to reality. One could certainly argue, as West does, that these moves are too compromised, but he never explains how he would do any better.

A Quinnipiac poll in November indicated that without West on the ballot, Biden edges Trump 39 to 36 percent, while independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earns 22 percent. With West in the mix, Biden falls to 36 percent and Trump to 35 percent. An earlier poll showed that West’s presence in the race would actually give Trump a victory. David Axelrod, former senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, warns that West’s campaign is “risky business” that “could easily tip the election to Donald Trump.”