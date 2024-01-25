The Supreme Court’s Silent Rulings Are Increasingly Troubling

It’s possible for some justices on the losing side of a decision to not disclose that vote to the public. They can also choose to disclose it to send a signal. Since Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh voted to deny the federal government’s application, we logically know that the court’s three liberals, as well as Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, must have voted to vacate the Fifth Circuit’s injunction. Otherwise, the vote would have gone 5-4 in the other direction.

This practice transforms court-watching for lawyers, reporters, and the general public into Kremlinology. Are the four dissenting conservatives signaling some sort of heightened displeasure with the majority’s vote? Are they telegraphing the divide to Texas for future litigation strategies? Are the votes rooted in specific procedural aspects about the Fifth Circuit’s stay, or could it reflect the justices’ overall approach to the merits of the case?

Border enforcement-related lawsuits are increasingly common as Republicans ramp up their opposition to the Biden administration’s approach to the issue. Texas, the only Republican-led state on the southern border, has been particularly aggressive. Abbott has deployed the state national guard, erected physical barriers, and even supported the passage of a new law last month that would create a Texas-specific deportation system.