The Supreme Court Conservatives’ Favorite New Weapon for Kneecapping the Administrative State

That is, the major questions doctrine is not some finely wrought canon of legislative interpretation or a time-honored rule of constitutional law. Instead, it is the result of a dedicated campaign by the conservative legal movement to make it harder for federal regulatory agencies to carry out their mission—to hamstring the so-called administrative state. It was developed in a moment of American political paralysis, and its expanding use will make that paralysis worse than ever.

In the court’s telling, or at least the court’s conservatives’ telling, the major questions doctrine is a staple of American constitutional law. Like many staples of American constitutional law, it first began to emerge in the 1990s. In 1994, the court ruled that the Federal Communications Commission couldn’t use its statutory authority to “modify” telecommunications tariffs in a way that effectively abolished them. The justices later ruled in a 2000 case that the Food and Drug Administration could not regulate tobacco products even though nicotine is a drug, pointing to a series of other federal laws that intended to treat it differently. In these cases, the court appeared to recognize that there was some outer bound when federal agencies tried to interpret federal law to their own ends.

The Roberts court went one step further in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. That case was, like Seinfeld, about nothing. A group of Republican-led states challenged a defunct Obama-era regulation for carbon emissions from power plants. The conservative majority blocked it during litigation in 2015, marking the first time in the Supreme Court’s history that it had ever stayed a regulation while it was being reviewed by the lower courts. When the Trump administration took power in 2017, it repealed the rule. When the Biden administration arrived in 2021, it announced it would start from scratch.