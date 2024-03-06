How the Supreme Court Took Nikki Haley Down

Nikki Haley suffered not one but two monumental defeats this week. The obvious one came on a not-so-Super Tuesday, as Republican voters (outside of Vermont, anyway) embraced Donald Trump’s rotoscope vision for a second term, leading Haley to formally drop out of the race. But the less commented-upon but perhaps more significant pasting came at the hands of the Supreme Court—a one-two punch, really. First, the court abetted the Trump team’s wish to extend his federal trial as far into the future as possible. Then, the day before Haley’s electoral slaughter, they nullified Colorado’s invalidation of Trump’s place on the ballot. Together, those actions eliminated what was probably Haley’s play all along: being the warm body waiting in the wings, ready to step forward the very moment Trump’s legal troubles finally collapsed his ability to stand for election in November.

Naturally, it’s hardly surprising that Haley was unable to actually pry the Republican Party free from the stranglehold that Trump’s stubby fingers have long held over that institution. Trump’s appeal to the GOP base is not, I think, the same as it was eight years ago—his outrageousness was once bracing; today, his resentments have the sticky hold of unwrapped candy—but in this most recent GOP primary, his opponents were hobbled by their own weaknesses. DeSantis dematerialized as a threat as soon as his marble-mouthed cringiness was exposed to voters; Haley’s ceiling was carved, at least in part, by her race and gender. Neither really treated Trump’s many crimes the way a Republican of yesteryear would have: as opposition research. Haley might have done herself a favor if she’d made her hidden play more explicit, raising the specter of a down-by-law Trump in the months before the Supreme Court handed him a Trump-branded set of “get out of jail free” cards.

