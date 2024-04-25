Ron DeSantis Is Letting Religious Chaplains Roam Public Schools

Samuel Knox might have captured this sentiment best. Knox is not as widely remembered today as Thomas Jefferson or Benjamin Rush, but for the founding generation, his prize-winning 1795 essay was often considered the best description of the goals for truly American public schools. As Knox put it, public schools had to “separate the pursuits of science and literary knowledge from that narrow restriction and contracted influence of peculiar religious opinions.”

The reason for this was clear. The Founders worried that their new government might fall into the trap of the decrepit European monarchies. Indeed, the very first constitutional amendment started with a clear statement of their concern: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” As the First Amendment specified, Americans were free to practice any religion, but government leaders could never tell them which religion to practice. The Founders hoped to prevent elected politicians from using state-sponsored religion to agitate the populace into a European-style frenzy. As John Adams explained later in a letter to Thomas Jefferson, “People cannot whip and crop, and pillory and roast, as yet in the U.S.? If they could they would.”

DeSantis is doing his best to bring the Founders’ nightmares to life. He is, of course, distorting the historical nuance of the role of religion in America’s early schools; as historians such as Carl F. Kaestle and Benjamin Justice have shown, for all their talk about schools, the founders didn’t actually establish a public education system. It took a later generation to create modern public school systems, and when they did, they did not include chaplains. Even worse, by ruling out the Satanic Temple as “not a religion,” Ron DeSantis is seizing the right to define religion in schools—exactly what the Founders sought to prohibit. When there are some religions that count and others that don’t, we are perilously close to the pillory and the roast, to government-directed hunts against heresy.